Producer and talent manager David Guillod, who was charged on Monday with 11 counts of sexual assault, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday as his bail was reduced back to $1 million. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday via Zoom in a Santa Maria courthouse.

Earlier on Tuesday, Guillod’s attorney, Philip Kent Cohen, appeared before a judge to request that his client’s bail be reduced from $3 million back to $1 million — a request that was granted by the judge. Guillod is posting bail, his spokesperson told TheWrap, and is expected to be released later on Tuesday afternoon.

The felony charges against Guillod include kidnapping for rape, rape of a drugged victim, rape of an unconscious person, forcible sexual penetration of an unconscious person by a foreign object and oral copulation of a drugged person. The charges are based on the accounts of four anonymous Jane Does for incidents that occurred in 2012, 2014 and 2015. If convicted, Guillod faces a potential sentence of 21 years to life in prison.