David Nevins to Oversee Scripted Originals for Paramount+ as Part of Streaming Reorganization

David Nevins has a new role at ViacomCBS. The longtime Showtime chief will now oversee scripted originals for streaming service Paramount+.

Nevins will keep his Showtime title but will step down from his role as chief creative officer at CBS.

Nevins’ new role comes amid a broader reorganization in ViacomCBS’ streaming executive structure, led by the division’s chief executive Tom Ryan. Wednesday’s reorganization was preceded by Julie McNamara’s exit earlier this month as head of originals for Paramount+. Last week, another top digital executive, Christy Tanner, exited as well.

Additionally, Tanya Giles was named to the newly created role of chief programming officer for streaming. The former MTV Entertainment Group executive will be tasked with shepherding ViacomCBS’ entire streaming programming strategy that includes Pluto TV.

“Tanya is a stellar media executive who brings a deep familiarity with our brands and audiences, as well as an unmatched talent for harnessing data to make high-impact programming decisions,” Ryan said. “Our content leaders know their genres better than anyone and have been integral to building a strong slate for Paramount+ and growing its audience. Our new structure will enable us to tap into their collective expertise even more effectively, further cementing Paramount+ as a true super service that delivers the content audiences love, all in one place.”

As TheWrap previously reported, Paramount Television Studios’ president Nicole Clemens will add the title of president of Paramount+ original scripted series, where she’ll report to Nevins. She’ll still report to Paramount Pictures chairman Jim Gianopulos on the studio side.

As part of the restructure, ViacomCBS will be giving its current top executives — including Gianopulos, George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins — expanded duties for Paramount+. Here is a brief rundown of everyone’s new roles.

George Cheeks , President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, News & Sports, Paramount+.

, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, News & Sports, Paramount+. Jim Gianopulos , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Paramount Pictures, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Movies, Paramount+.

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Paramount Pictures, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Movies, Paramount+. Bruce Gillmer , President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+.

, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. Chris McCarthy , President, MTV Entertainment Group, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Unscripted Entertainment and Adult Animation, Paramount+.

, President, MTV Entertainment Group, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Unscripted Entertainment and Adult Animation, Paramount+. Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Kids & Family, Paramount+, responsible for growing the global portfolio of the full range of live-action and animated kids & family programming – both episodic and film – on Paramount+, building on what is among the most popular content on the service.

Each will have greenlight authority within their respective genres.

“The strong launch and early months of Paramount+ have demonstrated the power and potential of our platform, as well as audiences’ appetite for a broad and diverse array of content, all in one place,” Bob Bakish, president and CEO of ViacomCBS, said in a statement. “The moves we are making today will accelerate that mission by putting ViacomCBS’ most powerful assets – world-class content, iconic brands, global infrastructure and expertise, and the best talent in the business today – behind our platforms as we pursue the global opportunity in streaming. Together, our leaders will ensure that we’re delivering to audiences the very best our streaming platforms have to offer, with must-watch content across every genre and market we operate in.”