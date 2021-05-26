viacomcbs podcast

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah," "Paw Patrol," Nev Schulman of "Catfish," SpongeBob SquarePants (Photos by Getty Images and Nickelodeon)

Behind ViacomCBS’ ‘Secret Sauce’ for Podcast Success

by | May 26, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

The media giant is betting on proven intellectual property like “The Daily Show” to boost podcast downloads — and more viewership

Podcasts probably aren’t the first thing you think of when it comes to ViacomCBS, but Steve Raizes is working on changing that.

Raizes, an SVP who runs ViacomCBS’ podcast operations, believes the key for the company’s growth in the expanding audio space is to lean into established TV hits to drive more podcast downloads. “The secret sauce, or unfair power, that we’ve got [is] this amazing, known IP,” he said. “Everyone knows and loves ‘The Daily Show'; everyone knows and loves ‘SpongeBob.’ So to take that [IP] and build it out — it’s great for expanding the portfolio of our content, and helping it to reach more people and almost create this flywheel between linear and podcasts and back.”

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

