David Spade’s ‘Lights Out’ Will Not Return to Comedy Central

David Spade’s late-night series “Lights Out” will not return to Comedy Central and the channel’s owner, ViacomCBS, will shop it around to other platforms.

Like all other late-night series, “Lights Out” halted production last month due to the coronavirus pandemic. While “Lights Out” has been putting out new digital content called “Live From the Bunker,” it’s been one of the few late-night series to not return with original episodes on TV. “The Daily Show,” for example, returned last week with full episodes from host Trevor Noah’s home.

The digital version of “Lights Out” will continue for the next few weeks, an individual with knowledge of the decision told TheWrap.

“Lights Out” featured Spade’s “signature take” on the pop culture news of the day, and includes a rotating group of Spade’s comedian and celebrity friends, while also incorporating sketches and field segments.

“Lights Out” was the network’s latest attempt at filling the 11:30 p.m. void left in 2014 by “The Colbert Report.” It debuted last summer and averaged 270,000 total viewers in its premiere week. Previous attempts to compliment “The Daily Show” included “The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore” and Jordan Klepper’s short-lived “The Opposition.”