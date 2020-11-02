Dawn Olmstead is leaving Universal Cable Productions to take over Anonymous Content as its new CEO and partner.

Olmstead becomes the latest top executive to depart NBCUniversal amid a wide-scale reorganization that, among other things, has seen Pearlena Igbokwe take over the company’s TV studio division. Olmstead had served as president of UCP since 2018.

Additionally, David Levine, who joined Anonymous Content in early 2019, has been promoted to chief creative officer and will oversee all aspects of creative development and execution across the company, reporting to Olmstead.

While at UCP, Olmstead co-developed series with Anonymous Content including “Homecoming” and “Mr. Robot,” both executive produced by Sam Esmail.

“Dawn is an accomplished leader who will usher in a new and exciting chapter for Anonymous by focusing on powerful content and stories that speak to this moment,” said Laurene Powell Jobs, founder and president of Emerson Collective, the majority owner of Anonymous Content. “She is not only entrepreneurial, strategic, and a producer at heart, she also embodies the soul of Anonymous Content — original, ambitious, boundary-pushing. Dawn is a champion of diverse storytellers and emerging voices whose work will continue to enrich our culture and excite audiences. And together with David and the formidable team at Anonymous, she will build on the legacy of its beloved founder, our friend Steve Golin, while stewarding the company into a new era of exquisite storytelling.”

Olmstead said in her own statement, “I am absolutely honored to join Anonymous Content in building the premium home for visionary storytellers worldwide. Steve Golin built a special place that cultivates emerging and established talent, a company that is a cultural leader, that values innovation and creative expression through all forms of entertainment, from branded content, film, and television, to acting, writing, directing and more. I had the privilege of working with Steve and more recently with David Levine and the rest of the incredible team at Anonymous Content.”

“Dawn’s pioneering spirit and keen eye for identifying fresh talent has been invaluable to the growth of the UCP brand. However, this is a wonderful opportunity for her, and we couldn’t be more supportive,” said added Igbokwe.