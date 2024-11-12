This isn’t Fred Zinnemann’s “The Day of the Jackal,” but the Peacock series brings forth just as much thrill and action as the 1973 film.

The series is based on Frederick Forsyth’s 1971 novel of the same name, and it’s cast Eddie Redmayne to take on Edward Fox’s role as The Jackal. Redmayne also serves as one of the executive producers for the series.

“The Day of the Jackal” was directed by Brian Kirk (“Game of Thrones”) and was written by Ronan Bennet (“Top Boy”).

Check out everything you need to know about how to watch below.

When does “The Day of the Jackal” come out?

“The Day of the Jackal” premiered on Peacock with the first five episodes of the series on Thursday, Nov. 14. New episodes will drop weekly every Thursday until its double finale on Dec. 12.

Where is “The Day of the Jackal” streaming?

“The Day of the Jackal” is streaming exclusively on Peacock on Nov. 14, but will be available in the U.K. on Sky on Nov. 7.

How many episodes are in “The Day of the Jackal”?

There will be 10 episodes in the first season “The Day of the Jackal.” Check out the episode release guide for the U.S. so far below.

Season 1, Episode 1 — Thursday, Nov. 14

Season 1, Episode 2 — Thursday, Nov. 14

Season 1, Episode 3 — Thursday, Nov. 14

Season 1, Episode 4 — Thursday, Nov. 14

Season 1, Episode 5 — Thursday, Nov. 14

Season 1, Episode 6 — Thursday, Nov. 21

Season 1, Episode 7 — Thursday, Nov. 28

Season 1, Episode 8 — Thursday, Dec. 5

Season 1, Episode 9 — Thursday, Dec. 12

Season 1, Episode 10 — Thursday, Dec. 12 (finale)

Who is in the “Day of the Jackal” cast?

The “Day of the Jackal” cast includes Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch, Úrsula Corberó and Eleanor Matsuura. Supporting cast includes Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jon O’Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi, and Florisa Kamara.

What is “The Day of the Jackal” about?

Here’s Peacock’s official description for “The Day of the Jackal”:

“The 10-episode series follows an unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, known as the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne), who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he may have met his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.”

Watch the trailer