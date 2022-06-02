‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ Season 2 Cast Grows, Adds Eileen Davidson, Loretta Devine

Eileen Davidson and Loretta Devine have joined the cast of the original Peacock series “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” for Season 2.

On Thursday, the streamer announced the stars set to join the spinoff of NBC’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Returning “Days” cast members are Davidson, who plays Kristen DiMera, and Christopher Sean as Paul Narita.

Newcomers to the franchise are Loretta Devine as Angela, Vince Van Patten as Phil Hellworth, Tanner Stine as Joey Johnson, Abigail Klein as Stephanie Johnson, Colton Little as Andrew Donovan and Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin.

Previously announced cast include Kristian Alfonso as Hope Williams Brady, Peter Reckell as Bo Brady, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Stephen Nichols as Steve “Patch” Johnson, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston and Remington Hoffman as Li Shin.

“DOOL: Beyond Salem” is described by Peacock as “an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong.” The show brings back “DOOL” characters as “as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime! Supercouple Steve and Kayla make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black travels to San Francisco to see his son, Paul. Meanwhile, new parents Ben and Ciara drop anchor in Montreal – where they are greeted by a much-missed Hope! Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives.”

Five new episodes drop beginning July 11 and roll out across July 11-15.

The series is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.