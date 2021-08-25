Charles Shaughnessy Returns as Shane Donovan in Peacock’s ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ Trailer (Video)

The wait is over, “Days of Our Lives” fans: The trailer for Peacock’s limited series “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” arrived Wednesday, revealing classic “DOOL” actors reprising their roles from the iconic NBC soap opera, including the surprise return of Charles Shaughnessy as Shane Donovan.

In the video, which you can view above, you’ll see the mystery at the center of the weeklong event series teased: someone stole some important jewels, including the Aluminum Peacock, in 1991, and the “DOOL” squad needs to find out who the heck did it and why.

Per Peacock’s description for “Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem”: “Over a long weekend, John & Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben & Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure. Packed with all of the romance, action, drama, and surprises that only “Days of our Lives” can deliver, fans will spend a week with their favorite Salem supercouples and reconnect with many familiar faces along the way.”

Speaking of familiar faces, we see Lisa Rinna’s Billie Reed meet one in the trailer in the form of Jackie Cox (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), the iconic Canadian drag queen famously known for her Lisa Rinna impersonation, who is will guest starring in the limited series. Although Billie just can’t put her finger on who Jackie is emulating with her look.

“Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” will premiere Monday, Sept. 6 on Peacock, with new episodes dropping daily through the finale on Friday, Sept. 10. All episodes will be available to stream for free.

Along with Rinna and Shaughnessy, the limited series stars Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Lamon Archey as Eli Grant and Sal Stowers as Lani Price. Eileen Davidson is also set to appear.

Other cast members include Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, Leann Hunley as Anna DiMera, Christie Clark as Carrie Brady, Austin Peck as Austin Reed, Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark, Chandler Massey as Will Horton, Zachary Atticus Tinker as Sonny Kiriakis and Peter Porte as Kyle Graham for the hunt of stolen jewels across the globe.

“Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” is executive produced by Ken Corday with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer. The limited series produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television.