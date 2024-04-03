You’ve met Holmes and Watson, but now a new detective duo is coming to town — from beyond the grave. The first full trailer for “Dead Boy Detectives” has arrived, and it’s bringing a whole lot of supernatural creatures with it.

The new series, premiering on Netflix on April 25, follows Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), two ghosts who solve mysteries of, well, other ghosts. They call themselves the Dead Boy Detective Agency, and their mission is to solve supernatural crimes that mortal law enforcement officials and detectives simply can’t.

The issue is, “these two boys are cheating death.” And yes, that ominous warning does come from Ruth Connell’s Night Nurse, who appeared in an episode of the Max DC series “Doom Patrol.” So, Edwin and Charles are on the run from Death herself.

“Dead Boy Detectives” comes from Neil Gaiman, who of course is also responsible for the universe of “The Sandman,” and in the trailer, we get the briefest glimpse at Kirby (formerly known professionally as Kirby Howell Baptiste) reprising her role as Death from that Netflix series.

Netflix

Set to My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade,” the trailer gives a look at some of the dead boys’ most dangerous cases, and the creepy characters they meet along the way. But, they also find a few friends, even if Edwin is reluctant to let one of them join the agency.

“Dead Boy Detectives” was developed for television by Steve Yockey (“The Flight Attendant”), who wrote the first episode and serves as showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz (“Legends of Tomorrow”) as co-showrunner.

Greg Berlanti, Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Gaiman serve as executive producers of the series from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

You can watch the full trailer for “Dead Boy Detectives” in the video above.

“Dead Boy Detectives” begins streaming on Netflix on April 25.