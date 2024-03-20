Neil Gaiman’s ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ to Premiere on Netflix in April

Netflix’s adaptation of “Dead Boy Detectives” finally has a premiere date. All eight episodes in the upcoming young adult series will release globally on April 25.

“Dead Boy Detectives” is part of Netflix’s Sandman Universe and is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic book series of the same name. The series follows Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), the proclaimed “brains” and “brawn” behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Though they were born decades apart, they find each other and become best friends in death as they scour life and the afterlife solving mysteries. Anything from ghost hauntings to demonic meddling falls under their expertise. Together with a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they will solve some of the most mystifying cases in paranormal history.

The upcoming series marks Rexstrew’s first major starring role. As for the rest of the cast, Revri has previously starred in “The Lodge” and the live-action adaptation of “Fate: The Winx Saga,” Nelson is known for her work in “Hollyoaks” and Kitamura appeared in “Lucia.” Additionally, the series stars Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Ruth Connell, Lukas Gage and David Iacono.

George Rexstrew as Edwin Payne, Kassius Nelson as Crystal Palace, Yuyu Kitamura as Niko Sasaki, and Jayden Revri as Charles Rowland in “DEAD BOY DETECTIVES” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Steve Yockey, known for his work on “The Flight Attendant” and “Supernatural,” developed the series for television and showruns alongside Beth Schwartz, known for her work on “Sweet Tooth” and “Arrow.” The comedy-drama is executive produced by Yockey, Schwartz, Greg Berlanti, Jeremy Carver, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Neil Gaiman. The first episode will be executive produced and directed by Lee Toland Krieger.

This is the second Gaiman adaptation from Netflix after “The Sandman.” The 2022 series received generally positive reviews and was renewed for a second season. “Dead Boy Detectives” was originally ordered in 2021 by HBO Max as a potential spinoff to “Doom Patrol.”Last February, the series was then moved from HBO Max to Netflix, reportedly because it was incompatible with James Gunn and Peter Safran’s plans for the DC universe.