DC Comics drama “Dead Boy Detectives” has officially moved from Max to Netflix, and Netflix unveiled the first official teaser for the series.

In a first look at the Greg Berlanti-produced series, George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri star as dead teenagers Edwin Payne and Charles Rowlan. Not only are Edwin and Charles best friends who met following their deaths, they are also business partners running the Dead Boy Detective Agency.

“We are the Dead Boy Detective Agency — he’s the brains and I’m the brawn,” Revri’s Charles says in the teaser, referring to Edwin. “We’re ghosts and we solve mysteries.”

“We’re pretty bang-on detectives, when we’re not hiding from death,” one of the detectives adds.

The friends do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself, according to the official logline, while employing the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura) as the group cracks some of the mortal realm’s most mystifying paranormal cases.

The series, based on characters created for DC by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, was originally ordered by HBO Max in September 2022 after being developed as a “Doom Patrol” spinoff, but moved to Netflix after the series was deemed not to fit in with the new DC cinematic universe overseen by DC executives James Gunn and Peter Safran, according to a report from the Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to Rexstrew, Revri, Nelson and Kitamura, “Dead Boy Detectives” rounds out its cast with Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Ruth Connell, Lukas Gage and David Iacono.

Hailing from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, the longtime superhero TV producer serves as an executive producer alongside Steve Yockey — who developed the show for TV — as well as Beth Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Gaiman. Yockey and Schwartz also serve as showrunners.

The eight-episode season does not yet have a release date at the streamer.