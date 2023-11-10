Netflix is giving us a sneak peek at its new sci-fi series “3 Body Problem,” from “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

In a new clip released Friday, “Game of Thrones” actor John Bradley is transported to a dystopian world after putting on a distinctly nonelectronic metallic helmet.

“There’s no screen — there’s no headphone jack, there’s not even a f–king charging port,” Bradley says in the clip. “Usually there’d be logos all over it if it was a Sony or an Oculus, or whatnot — it’s probably a beta tester.”

“No, this is not beta anything,” Jess Hong, who also stars in the series, tells Bradley’s character. “You don’t understand — this was indistinguishable from anything from reality.

After confirming that there is no password needed to log in the system, Bradley’s character puts on the headpiece, and is immediately surrounded by a new land he finds “f–king mental.”

Amid his fascination, Bradley is quickly thrown into danger as a woman’s voice says “you were not invited” before whipping out her sword.

The official logline is as follows: “A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unflinching detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.”

Inspired by the novel of the same name by Liu Cixin, which is the first novel in Cixin’s “Remembrance of Earth’s Past” trilogy, “3 Body Problem” is set to launch March 21, 2024. The series is also created by Alexander Woo, who serves as showrunner.

In addition to Hong and Bradley, the main cast includes Benedict Wong (“Annihilation”), Eliza Gonzálaz (“Baby Driver”), Jovan Adepo (“Fences”), Alex Sharp (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), Saamer Usmani (“Inventing Anna”), Liam Cunningham (“Hunger”), Rosalind Chao (“Better Things”), Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”), Mario Kelly, Sea Shimooka (“Arrow”), Ben Schnetzer (“Pride”) and Zine Tseng.

In addition to Benioff and Weiss, EPs for the series include Bernadette Caulfield, Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Garner, Rosamund Pike, Robie Uniacke, Lin Qi, Zhao Jilong, Fenfen Xu and Xiasong Gao.