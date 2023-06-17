“3 Body Problem,” a new Netflix sci-fi series from “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, finally has a first teaser as Netflix announced on Saturday that the show will premiere in January 2024.

“As children, we fear the dark. Anything might be out there. The unknown troubles us,” an unseen man says in a voiceover. “There are those who say we should not inquire too closely, and, to who else might be living in that darkness, better not to know. But we continue to search. Life looks for life.”

As he speaks, the teaser flashes between scenes of people rioting, flashlights taking in a mysterious code that appears to be written in blood, a gnarled hand moving in water and a woman walking over lava. The clip then ends with dozens of what appear to be Roman soldiers being sucked into the sky.

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Liu Cixin, the official logline for the series is as follows: “A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.”

“3 Body Problem” is the first novel in Cixin’s “Remembrance of Earth’s Past” trilogy. In 2006, the novel won the Yinhe [Galaxy] Award for Chinese science fiction, and its translation became the first Asian novel ever to win a Hugo Award for Best Novel.

The hourlong series will have eight episodes in its first season. Jess Hong (“The Brokenwood Mysteries”), Benedict Wong (“Annihilation”), Eliza Gonzálaz (“Baby Driver”), Jovan Adepo (“Fences”), Alex Sharp (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), John Bradley (“Game of Thrones”), Saamer Usmani (“Inventing Anna”), Liam Cunningham (“Hunger”), Rosalind Chao (“Better Things”), Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”), Mario Kelly, Sea Shimooka (“Arrow”), Ben Schnetzer (“Pride”) and Zine Tseng make up its cast.

“3 Body Problem” is the latest project from “Game of Thrones” creators Benioff and Weiss as part of the duo’s overall TV and film deal with Netflix. The first series the pair executive produced for the streaming platform was the Sandra Oh-starring comedy “The Chair.”

Alexander Woo will serve as the showrunner. In addition to Benioff and Weiss, Bernadette Caulfield, Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Garner, Rosamund Pike, Robie Uniacke, Lin Qi, Zhao Jilong, Fenfen Xu and Xiasong Gao serve as executive producers.