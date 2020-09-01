David Benioff, DB Weiss and Alexander Woo Set ‘Three-Body Problem’ Series at Netflix

“Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and “The Terror” creator Alexander Woo have set a TV adaptation of Liu Cixin’s “The Three-Body Problem” at Netflix.

The drama series is inspired by Cixin’s sci-fi trilogy and tells “the story of humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization.”

Benioff, Weiss and Woo will write “The Three-Body Problem” adaptation and executive produce the series.

Additional executive producers include Bernadette Caulfield, the newly installed president of Benioff and Weiss’ production company, Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue for T Street Productions, Lin Qi, the chairman of the rights-holders Yoozoo Group and The Three-Body Universe, and Zhao Jilong, vice president of The Three-Body Universe, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner’s Plan B Entertainment, and Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke for Primitive Streak.

Netflix was granted the rights to produce the English-language series adaptation of “The Three-Body Problem” from The Three-Body Universe and Yoozoo Group, with Cixin and Ken Liu, who wrote the English translation of the first and third novels in the trilogy, serving as consulting producers for the show.

“Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe,” Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. “We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.”

Netflix’s VP of original series Peter Friedlander added: “David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo have experience tackling ambitious sagas over time and space. Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman have long dazzled fans with thrilling and mind-bending epics. They are all fierce advocates of ‘The Three-Body Problem.’ As ardent fans, it was especially meaningful to us to get the support of Liu Cixin who created this expansive universe. We all share the same goal: to pay homage to this incredible story and take members on the adventure of a lifetime.”