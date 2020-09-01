Go Pro Today

David Benioff, DB Weiss and Alexander Woo Set ‘Three-Body Problem’ Series at Netflix

Drama about “humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization” is based on Liu Cixin’s sci-fi novels

| September 1, 2020 @ 7:07 AM Last Updated: September 1, 2020 @ 8:13 AM
David Benioff D.B. Weiss Alexander Woo

Photo credit: Getty Images

“Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and “The Terror” creator Alexander Woo have set a TV adaptation of Liu Cixin’s “The Three-Body Problem” at Netflix.

The drama series is inspired by Cixin’s sci-fi trilogy and tells “the story of humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization.”

Benioff, Weiss and Woo will write “The Three-Body Problem” adaptation and executive produce the series.

Also Read: Sandra Oh to Star in Netflix Series 'The Chair' From Amanda Peet, 'Game of Thrones' Duo

Additional executive producers include Bernadette Caulfield, the newly installed president of Benioff and Weiss’ production company, Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue for T Street Productions, Lin Qi, the chairman of the rights-holders Yoozoo Group and The Three-Body Universe, and Zhao Jilong, vice president of The Three-Body Universe, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner’s Plan B Entertainment, and Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke for Primitive Streak.

Netflix was granted the rights to produce the English-language series adaptation of “The Three-Body Problem” from The Three-Body Universe and Yoozoo Group, with Cixin and Ken Liu, who wrote the English translation of the first and third novels in the trilogy, serving as consulting producers for the show.

“Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe,” Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. “We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.”

Also Read: Dan Weiss, David Benioff's 'Westworld' Cameo Reignites Fan Debate About 'Game of Thrones' Final Season

Netflix’s VP of original series Peter Friedlander added: “David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo have experience tackling ambitious sagas over time and space. Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman have long dazzled fans with thrilling and mind-bending epics. They are all fierce advocates of ‘The Three-Body Problem.’ As ardent fans, it was especially meaningful to us to get the support of Liu Cixin who created this expansive universe. We all share the same goal: to pay homage to this incredible story and take members on the adventure of a lifetime.”

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall tv 2020 premiere dates Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • 16 and Recovering - MTV MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Noughts and Crosses Peacock
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
  • The Duchess Netflix
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Comedy Central
  • FXX
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • The CW logo
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Nick Cannon Masked Singer Fox
  • I Can See Your Voice Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • The Weakest Link - Season 1 NBC
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Connecting - Season 1 NBC
  • Monsterland Getty
  • Emily in Paris Netflix
  • Undercover Boss CBS
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • NEXT Fox
  • The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • Disney+
  • Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • CLARE CRAWLEY bachelorette ABC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Shark Tank ABC
  • ABC
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Getty
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC
  • Card Sharks ABC
  • The Voice NBC
  • Superstore - Season 4 NBC
  • Queens Gambit Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • NBC
  • Chicago Med - Season 4 NBC
  • Chicago Fire - Season 7 NBC
  • Chicago P.D. - Season 6 NBC
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 21 NBC
  • The Blacklist Red NBC
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Animaniacs Hulu
  • The Stand CBS All Access
1 of 82

Here’s when 81 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content