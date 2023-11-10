Michelle Yeoh Is the Slap-Happy Star of the Show in ‘The Brothers Sun’ Teaser (Video)

Michelle Yeoh is one family matriarch you don’t want to mess with in the first teaser for “The Brothers Sun,” the upcoming Netflix series from Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu. The action drama is set to premiere on the streaming service January 4, 2024.

The new video premiered as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week. The teaser starts with one of Eileen Sun’s (Michelle Yeoh) sons complaining that his brother hit him. “We don’t hit family,” she rebukes him before slapping her son.

The rest of the teaser cuts between scenes of her sons Charles (Justin Chien) and Bruce (Sam Song Li) fighting masked foes that keep running at them. “If you go anywhere near our family, there will be nowhere on earth where you will be safe again,” Mama says in a voiceover. The teaser ends with gloved and apron-clad Yeoh testing out a drill with what appears to be a dead body in front of her.

The upcoming dark action comedy comes from Falchuk (“Glee,” “American Horror Story,” “Pose”) and Wu (“The Getaway”) and follows average Californian Bruce Sun. His life is forever changed when his brother visits him from Taipei, Taiwan and he learns about the family trade: organized crime. Despite Bruce’s mother’s best efforts to keep him away from this life of crime, Bruce will now have to adapt to his family’s gangster life.

Yeoh is a Hollywood darling after her award-winning performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” As for her onscreen sons, Li is known for his roles in “Never Have I Ever” and “Better Call Saul,” and Chien is known for “Sun Moon.” Additionally, the series stars Highdee Kuan, Joon Lee, Jon Xue Zhang, Jenny Yang, Madison Hu, Rodney To, Alice Hewkin and Maite Garcia.

In addition to Falchuk and Wu, Kevin Tancharoen and Mikkel Bondesen executive produce the series. Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision and Unknown Rebel serve as the production companies for the series.