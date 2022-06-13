Michelle Yeoh will lead the cast of Netflix’s upcoming drama series “The Brothers Sun.” The streamer also rounded out the cast Monday with four other lead roles.

The series is an “action-packed, dark comedic drama, and family soap,” Netflix said. The eight episodes have an all-Asian writers room and all-Asian cast.

“The Brothers Sun” is set in Los Angeles and Taiwan. It follows Taipei gangster, Charles Sun, who’s settled into his life as a ruthless killer. But when his father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles must go to L.A. to protect his mother and utterly unaware younger brother Bruce.

Yeoh will play Mama Sun. Shrewd and observant, Eileen Sun aka Mama Sun has built a new life for herself and her son in Los Angeles far from her past in Taiwan, according to Netflix.

Justin Chien has been cast as Charles, who grew up the elder son of a crime boss, groomed to be a hardened criminal. He goes to Los Angeles to protect his mother and younger brother but finds himself torn between the life he’s been raised in and the life he could make for himself.

Sam Song Li will play Bruce Sun, who came to the states as a kid with little memory of Taipei and no idea of his family’s past. When his infamous and respected brother shows up on his doorstep, Bruce is thrown into a world that he is vastly unprepared for.

Highdee Kuan has been cast as Alexis, a driven and ambitious, woman who grew up with a strong sense of justice and work ethic which resulted in her becoming an assistant DA. Joon Lee will play TK, an aspiring gangster and Bruce’s best friend since childhood. He wishes he was tough, loyal, and smart – but he isn’t. But that doesn’t stop him from trying.

Others cast in recurring roles are Alice Hewkin as “May/June,” Jon Xue Zhang as “Blood Boots,” Jenny Yang as “Xing,” Madison Hu as “Grace” and Rodney To as “Mark.”

“The Brothers Sun” stems from Brad Falchuk’s deal at Netflix. He will serve as showrunner and co-creator with Byron Wu. Falchuk and Wu also serve as executive producers with Mikkel Bondesen and Kevin Tancharoen, who is also going to direct the series.