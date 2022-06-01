Here’s What’s New on Netflix in June 2022

A new month has arrived, which means a fresh batch of movies and TV shows streaming on Netflix. While many are no doubt still making their way through “Stranger Things” Season 4, June brings the arrival of a new season of another beloved Netflix series: “The Umbrella Academy.” The third season of the semi-superhero show premieres June 22 and finds the gang stranded in a timeline where the Umbrella Academy does not exist, while battling not only a rival team but also plenty of timeline-altering shenanigans.

In terms of new Netflix original films, June 17 sees the debut of “Spiderhead,” a psychological thriller starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett and directed by “Top Gun: Maverick” filmmaker Joseph Kosinski.

June will also see the debut of the new Adam Sandler-fronted basketball inspirational drama film “Hustle” on June 8, while a litany of comedy specials from the likes of Pete Davidson and Amy Schumer are also due to roll out this month.

In terms of new series, there’s the supernatural romance “First Kill” on June 10 and the new Melissa McCarthy-fronted comedy series “God’s Favorite Idiot” on June 15.

And if you’re looking for older movies to watch, June sees standouts like “Anchorman,” “Dumb and Dumber,” “The Departed,” “Troy,” “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “The DUFF” and three “Mission: Impossible” movies joining the streaming service.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Netflix in June 2022 below.

June 1

“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”

“Dear John”

“Dumb and Dumber”

“Edge of Seventeen”

“Eraser”

“His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass”

“Iluzja / Illusion”

“Lean on Me”

“Léon: The Professional”

“Life as We Know It”

“Mission: Impossible”

“Mission: Impossible II”

“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”

“Mr. Bean’s Holiday”

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

“Soul Plane”

“Steel Magnolias”

“The Amazing Spider-Man”

“The Boy”

“The Departed”

“The Fighter”

“The Girl Next Door”

“The Hurt Locker”

“The Players Club”

“Titanic”

“Troy”

“Vegas Vacation”

“We Die Young”

“We Are Marshall”

June 2

“#ABTalks” (Season 2)

“Bashar Shorts” (Season 1)

“Borgen: Power and Glory” (Season 1)

“Change Days” (Season 1)

“Detak” / “Heartbeat”

“Plastic Island” / “Pulau Plastik”

“Story Of Dinda: Second Chance of Happiness”

“The DUFF”

June 3

“As The Crow Flies” (Season 1)

“Floor is Lava” (Season 2)

“Interceptor”

“Legacies” (Season 4)

“Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?” (Season 1)

“Surviving Summer” (Season 1)

“The Perfect Mother” (Season 1)

“Two Summers” (Season 1)

June 5

“Straight Up”

June 6

“Action Pack” (Season 2)

“Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill”

June 7

“That’s My Time with David Letterman” (Part 1)

June 8

“Baby Fever” (Season 1)

“El Paseo 6”

“Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis”

“Hustle”

“Keep Sweet Pray and Obey”

June 9

“Rhythm + Flow Nouvelle Ecole” (Season 1)

“Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration”

June 10

“Breaded Life”

“Closet Monster”

“Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness”

“Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget”

“First Kill” (Season 1)

“Intimacy” (Season 1)

“Peaky Blinders” (Season 6)

“Top Gear” (Seasons 27 and 28)

“Trees of Peace”

“Vice”

June 11

“Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory”

June 12

“That’s My Time with David Letterman” (Part 2)

June 13

“Charlie’s Colorforms City”

“Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends”

“Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America”

June 14

“Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live”

“Jennifer Lopez: Halftime”

“The Mole” (Seasons 3 and 4)

June 15

“Centauro”

“Front Cover”

“God’s Favorite Idiot” (Season 1)

“Heart Parade”

“Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” (Season 1)

“Maldivas” (Season 1)

“The Wrath of God”

“Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet”

June 16

“Dead End: Paranormal Park” (Season 1)

“Karma’s World Music Videos” (Volume 2)

“Love & Anarchy” (Season 2)

“Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta” (2022)

“Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special” (2022)

“Speed Kills”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

June 17

“Rainbow High” (Season 2)

“She” (Season 2)

“Spiderhead”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“The War Next-Door” (Season 2)

“You Don’t Know Me” (Season 1)

June 18

“Alchemy of Souls” (Season 1)

“Charmed” (Season 4)

“Spriggan” (Season 1)

June 19

“Civil: Ben Crump”

“It”

June 20

“Doom Of Love”

“Philomena”

June 21

“All That”(Seasons 2 and 3)

“Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual”

“Kenan and Kel” (Seasons 1 and 2)

“Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide” (Seasons 1 and 2)

“The Future Of… “(Season 1)

“Zoey 101” (Seasons 1 and 2)

June 22

“Love & Gelato”

“One Piece” (Multiple Seasons)

“Sing 2”

“Snowflake Mountain” (Season 1)

“The Hidden Lives of Pets” (Season 1)

“The Mist”

“The Umbrella Academy” (Season 3)

June 23

“First Class” (Season 1)

“Queen” (Season 1)

June 24

“Angry Birds: Summer Madness” (Season 2)

“Legacies” (Season 4)

“Man Vs Bee” (Season 1)

“Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area” (Season 1)

“The Man From Toronto”

June 25

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 18)

June 26

“Best of the Festival”

June 27

“Cafe Minamdang” (Season 1)

“Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday”

June 28

“Blasted”

“Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy”

June 29

“Beauty”

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (Season 1)

“Pirate Gold of Adak Island” (Season 1)

“The Upshaws” (Season 2)

June 30

“Bastard!!” (Season 1)

“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

“Sharkdog” (Season 2)