“The Umbrella Academy” returns for Season 3 this summer, and they’ve got a whole new time paradox to contend with — and a whole new “family.” Netflix debuted the first Season 3 trailer on Thursday, finally revealing the long-awaited Sparrow Academy in action after their arrival was teased in the Season 2 finale.

Picking up where that left off, Season 3 finds the Umbrella Academy returned from preventing an apocalypse in the past only to discover they completely changed the present — in fact, the Umbrella Academy doesn’t exist anymore, and in their place, they find the Sparrow Academy: an alternate version assembled when Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) adopted an (almost) entirely different lineup of seven children to start his superhero team.

As showrunner Steve Blackman explained to EW, “the Umbrellas are a family that didn’t know how to be superheroes. The Sparrows are superheroes who never knew how to be a family…That is the fundamental difference in how they go about being superheroes.”

But the Umbrellas don’t just have to deal with their mercenary new counterparts; as Five (Aidan Gallagher) points out in the trailer, the alternate versions of themselves might still exist in this reality — watch the trailer above to find out their on-brand variety of reactions to that information.

Of course, the most obvious example is Ben (Justin H. Min), the only Umbrella who was also adopted as a Sparrow, and whose Sparrow-verse counterpart is very much alive for all to see — and by Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman)’s estimation, he’s also a “total d—head.” But it wouldn’t be “The Umbrella Academy” without some “d—heads who can fight” and with an expanded cast of highly trained characters, the series’ signature fight scenes are poised to be bigger than ever.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore and Ritu Arya all return for Season 3, alongside new cast members including Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton.

“The Umbrella Academy” Season 3 premieres June 22 on Netflix.