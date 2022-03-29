Elliot Page’s ‘Umbrella Academy’ Character Comes Out as Transgender in Season 3

“Umbrella Academy” fans, it’s time to meet Viktor Hargreeves.

Elliot Page tweeted a new image from “The Umbrella Academy” Season 3 on Tuesday introducing fans to Viktor Hargreeves, with Netflix’s Twitter following up with the message, “Welcome to the family Viktor, we’re so happy you’re here.”

Page’s character will come out as transgender in Season 3 of the series and will henceforth be known as Viktor Hargreeves using he/him/his pronouns, reflecting the actor’s transition in real life.

Page, who publicly came out as transgender in 2020, is releasing a memoir titled “Pageboy” in 2023.

Viktor is a central character in the hit Netflix series, which follows a group of children with supernatural powers who were mentored by an eccentric billionaire named Reginald Hargreeves.

After a detour to 1963 in Season 2, the “Umbrella Academy” kids return back to their own timeline in Season 3 only to realize the timeline had been altered and they must square off against the Sparrow Academy.

Smart, stylish and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

“The Umbrella Academy” Season 3 premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

“The Umbrella Academy” Season 3 cast includes Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampan, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Javon “Wanna” Walton.