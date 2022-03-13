“The Umbrella Academy” will return this summer.

Showrunner Steve Blackman announced at SXSW on Sunday that the fan-favorite series will be back this summer, with “The Umbrella Academy” Season 3 set to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. That’s nearly two years after the show’s second season premiered in 2020 to fan acclaim and left viewers in shock with a whopper of a cliffhanger ending.

In addition to announcing the Season 3 premiere date, Netflix has also released a short teaser video (which you can watch below) and an official synopsis for the third season of the comic book adaptation.

This season, after a detour to 1963 in Season 2, the Umbrella Academy return back to their own timeline only to realize the timeline had been altered and they must square off against the Sparrow Academy.

The official synopsis continues: “Smart, stylish and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

As teased in the Season 2 finale, the Sparrows are kind of an alternate universe version of the Umbrella Academy being led by a very much alive Reginald Hargreeves. As previously revealed, “The Umbrella Academy” Season 3 will also introduce the setting of Hotel Oblivion from the comics.

In the source material, Reginald Hargreeves secretly built a prison to house supervillains (or those he deemed to be undesirable) and locked it away in another dimension. This is Hotel Oblivion, and it’s discovered by members of the Umbrella Academy in the third volume of the comics.

“The Umbrella Academy” Season 3 cast includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampan, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Javon “Wanna” Walton.

Blackman returns as showrunner and executive producer alongside Jeff F. King (EP/Director), Keith Goldberg (EP), Mike Richardson (EP), Jeremy Webb (EP, 301), Gerard Way (Co-EP), Gabriel Bá (Co-EP) and Steve Wakefield (Producer, 301-307).

“The Umbrella Academy” is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix.