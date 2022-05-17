Netflix has released the first trailer for the psychological thriller film “Spiderhead,” and it’ll make you look at Chris Hemsworth in a whole new light.

Directed by “Tron: Legacy” and “Top Gun: Maverick” filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, “Spiderhead” takes place in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a visionary named Steve Abnesti (Hemsworth). Inmates in this jail aren’t shackled in the traditional sense, and instead wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. These prisoners are “free to be themselves… until they’re not.”

When two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption takes a turn, and Abnesti’s experiments begin to push the limits of free will.

The film is based on a “The New Yorker” short story by George Saunders and boasts a screenplay by “Deadpool” and “Zombieland” writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Hemsworth seems to be channeling some of the chaotic personality he displayed in the underseen 2018 thriller “Bad Times at the El Royale,” and this dangerously villainous role is a far cry from his superheroic comedy on display in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Spiderhead” comes on the heels of the release of Kosinski’s long-delayed “Top Gun: Maverick” (which also stars Teller), while Hemsworth will be pulling double duty this summer as his Marvel sequel “Thor: Love and Thunder” opens in theaters on July 8.

“Spiderhead” is produced by Eric Newman, Chris Hemsworth, Rhett Rees, Paul Wernick, Agnes Chu, Geneva Wasserman, Tommy Harper and Jeremy Steckler.

Watch the “Spiderhead” trailer in the video above. The film will be released globally on Netflix on June 17.