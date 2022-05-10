Adam Sandler brings his love of basketball to the screen in the new Netflix original film “Hustle,” a trailer for which was released by Netflix on Tuesday morning.

In the film, Sandler plays Stanley Sugarman, a travel weary scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who dreams of being a coach himself one day but is stuck on the road searching for unknown talent. His search takes him to Spain where he discovers Bo Cruz (NBA player Juancho Hernangómez), an incredible streetball player with a troubled past. Together, Sugarman and Cruz aim to prove that underdogs can come out on top.

The inspirational drama is directed by Jeremiah Zagar (“We the Animals”) with a screenplay by Taylor Materne (“NBA 2K20”) and Will Fetters (“A Star Is Born”).

Netflix will release “Hustle” on the streaming service on June 8, 2022. You can watch the trailer in the player above.

Sandler stars alongside Queen Latifah, Juancho Hernangómez, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jaleel White, Heidi Gardner and Robert Duvall.

“Hustle” is produced by Sandler, Allen Covert, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Zack Roth, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, with Taylor Materne, Will Fetters, Judit Maull, Dave Meyers, Spencer Beighley, Jamal Henderson, Barry Bernardi and Kevin Grady serving as executive producers.

Happy Madison Productions, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films and The SpringHill Company produce.