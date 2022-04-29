Adam Sandler has confirmed that he’s planning on making another movie with the Safdie Brothers, who directed him in the acclaimed 2019 film “Uncut Gems.”

“They’re working hard on it,” Sandler told EW about a new script they’re writing for him. “Their work ethic is bananas. They’re always working, always writing, always thinking. I don’t know what I can tell you, but it’s gonna be very exciting. It’s different. But I don’t want them to ever say, ‘What the hell did you tell him that for?’ So I’ll just let them talk [about it].”

Josh and Benny Safdie courted Sandler hard for the role of a jeweler and gambling addict having one of the worst days of his life in “Uncut Gems.” The film resulted in one of Sandler’s most acclaimed performances of his career, and the “Punch-Drunk Love” actor was openly grateful for the Safdies on the awards circuit that year – although Sandler ultimately did not score an Oscar nomination for his role.

It’s unclear if this new project would be the Safdies’ next film. Benny Safdie recently had an acting role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” and has another role in Christopher Nolan’s new film “Oppenheimer,” which is currently in production. On top of that, Safdie will appear in the upcoming “Star Wars” Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

The Safdie Brothers’ credits as filmmakers also includes the acclaimed 2017 thriller “Good Time,” starring Robert Pattinson. “The Batman” director Matt Reeves has said it was Pattinson’s work in that film that inspired him to cast him as the Caped Crusader in the new DC reboot.

Sandler, meanwhile, will next be seen in the Netflix comedy “Hustle,” which premieres this June, and is currently filming the sequel “Murder Mystery 2” also for the streamer.