Lana Condor is living like she’s, well, already dead in the trailer for her new Netflix comedy limited series “Boo, Bitch.”

The show is about “high school senior, who’s lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning … she’s a motherf*%king ghost,” per Netflix. “Boo, Bitch” is streaming on Netflix July 8.

In the trailer, which you can watch above, Condor’s Erika and her friend Gia (Zoe Margaret Colletti) realize they’re about to leave high school with not a whole lot of memories to show for it. They decide they can’t walk across the stage without having “some real fun.”

“From now on, let’s promise to live our lives without giving and f—s,” Gia says, only for Erika to be struck by an oncoming semi truck moments later. After she’s reincarnated as a ghost, she decides to start living her best life, in the afterlife.

Along with the trailer, Netflix also released some new photos from the upcoming series. You can check those out below.

Series star Condor is also an EP. Jonathon Komack Martin, Blake Goza and Jamie Dooner also executive produce.

The eight-episode series stars Condor as Erika Vu; Zoe Colletti as Gia; Mason Versaw as Jake C., Aparna Brielle as Riley; Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Gavin; and Jason Genao as Devon.

Boo, Bitch. Lana Condor as Erika in episode 106 of Boo, Bitch. Cr. Erik Voake/Netflix © 2022

Boo, Bitch. (L to R) Lana Condor as Erika, Mason Versaw as Jake C in episode 101 of Boo, Bitch. Cr. Erik Voake/Netflix © 2022

Boo, Bitch. Zoe Margaret Colletti as Gia in episode 102 of Boo, Bitch. Cr. Erik Voake/Netflix © 2022

Boo, Bitch. (L to R) Aparna Brielle as Riley, Savira Windyani as Sail, Reid Miller as Brad in episode 104 of Boo, Bitch. Cr. Erik Voake/Netflix © 2022