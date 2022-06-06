“Resident Evil” is heading to the small screen, but the monsters appear to be bigger than ever. Netflix debuted a new trailer for their live-action “Resident Evil” series Monday as a part of their jam-packed Geeked Week, and the new footage offers some hints at plot details, along with plenty of mystery and even more monsters.

A new approach to the long-running video game, film and animation franchise, Netflix’s series (the first live-action series in franchise history) follows Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) – daughter of familiar “Resident Evil” character Albert Wesker (played by Lance Reddick) – as she “fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

As the trailer hints, this series takes place much further along in the timeline than the “Resident Evil” origin story casual fans might be familiar with. As showrunner Andrew Dabb told EW, “We are now essentially 20-plus years from the first Raccoon City. Everyone knows it was destroyed in a very tragic incident, but very few people know exactly what happened, which makes sense, given that it was a bit of a cover-up in the U.S. government.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIdjcDTc9Vk

All eight episodes of “Resident Evil” arrive on Netflix July 14. The cast includes Reddick, Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti and Turlough Convery.

“Resident Evil” is from Constantin Films and Showrun by Andrew Dabb (“Supernatural”), who co-writes with Mary Leah Sutton (“Tell Me a Story”). Executive producers are Dabb, Sutton, and Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film. Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz produces.