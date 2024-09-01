‘Deadpool 3’ Leads Labor Day Weekend, Crosses $600 Million Domestic

With studios largely steering clear of new releases due to “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” arriving next weekend, Labor Day is going to be relatively quiet for the box office as Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” holds on to the top spot.

The R-rated megahit has passed some big milestones in its sixth weekend with $19.5 million grossed over four days, pushing its domestic total to $603 million and its global total to $1.25 billion.

It caps off what has been a triumphant summer for Disney, rebounding from a turbulent 2023 to take the No. 1 spot on 10 of the last 16 weekends and account for 42% of all domestic gross at the box office this summer. Disney also took the No. 2 spot this weekend with 20th Century’s “Alien: Romulus,” which adds $11.5 million to bring its total to $91 million domestic and $283.5 million worldwide, passing the box office run of “Alien: Covenant” in 2017.

Meanwhile, Pixar’s “Inside Out 2,” with $4 million added in its 12th weekend, has now passed $650 million domestic and $1.66 billion worldwide. It now stands among the top 10 highest grossing films ever in North America before inflation adjustment and has passed the global run of the 2019 “Lion King” remake.

In non-Disney news, Sony/Wayfarer’s “It Ends With Us” continues its excellent mid-budget run with $9.5 million over four days to bring its domestic total to $135 million. Having passed $250 million worldwide this weekend, the Colleen Hoover novel adaptation stands as the highest grossing non-sequel release of the year.

In fourth is the sole newcomer to the top 5: “Reagan,” the biopic starring Dennis Quaid as the 40th U.S. president which also serves as the debut title for new indie distributor ShowBiz Direct. Panned by critics but glowingly praised by Republican audiences, the film is set to earn an estimated $9 million from 2,754 locations and carries a reported $25 million budget.

Universal’s “Twisters” completes the top 5 with $8.7 million and a $259 million domestic total. Sony/Affirm’s “The Forge” and Amazon MGM’s “Blink Twice” sit just behind with approximately $6 million each. Through two weekends, “The Forge” has a domestic total of $16 million, while “Blink Twice” sits at just under $17 million.

Finally, down in ninth is Sony/Blumhouse’s “Afraid,” which is leaving little impact with a 4-day opening weekend of just $4.4 million from 3,003 locations, a poor result only mitigated by Blumhouse’s typical strategy of low production costs.

More to come…