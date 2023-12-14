“Deadpool 3” was voted as the most anticipated film in 2024, per an annual survey of 8,000 ticket-buyers conducted by Fandango.

The superhero sequel stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and will bring both “X-Men” characters firmly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it hits theaters in July. The other most anticipated movies of 2024 per Fandango users are “Beetlejuice 2,” “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” “Dune: Part Two” and “Venom 3.”

Fandango 2024 Most-Anticipated Movies Top10 (Fandango)

The survey consisted of responses from 8,000 ticket buyers, who also voted Lady Gaga (“Joker: Folie À Deux”), Jenna Ortega (“Beetlejuice 2”) and Ariana Grande (“Wicked: Part One”) as their picks for the Most Anticipated Big-Screen Performers in the new year.

The survey also revealed key findings about ticket buyers: 88% of ticket-buyers plan to see several movies in theaters in 2024, 81% of ticket-buyers are more excited to go to the movies in 2024 than 2023, 80% of them feel the experience of going to the movies can’t be recreated at home and 71% of ticket-buyers are planning to see films in premium formats, like IMAX and Dolby.

Here’s the full list below:

2024’s Most Anticipated Wide-Release Films:

“Deadpool 3”

“Beetlejuice 2”

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Venom 3”

“Despicable Me 4”

“Inside Out 2”

“Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim”

“Gladiator 2”

“A Quiet Place: Day One”

Most Anticipated New Performances on the Big Screen:

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in “Joker: Folie à Deux”

Jenna Ortega in “Beetlejuice 2”

Ariana Grande as Glinda in “Wicked Part 1”

Chris Pratt as Garfield’ in “Garfield”

Pedro Pascal in “Gladiator 2”

Most Anticipated Heroes:

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3”

Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson in “Deadpool 3”

Steve Carell as Gru in “Despicable Me 4”

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in “Venom 3”

Jack Black as Po in “Kung Fu Panda 4”

Most Anticipated Villains:

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in “Beetlejuice 2”

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in “Joker: Folie à Deux”

Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in “Joker: Folie à Deux”

The Aliens from “A Quiet Place: Day One”

Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha in “Dune: Part Two”

Most Anticipated Action/Adventure (Non-Superhero) Movies:

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim”

“Gladiator 2”

“A Quiet Place: Day One”

Most Anticipated Family Movies:

“Despicable Me 4”

“Inside Out 2”

“Kung Fu Panda 4”

“Mufasa: The Lion King”

“Garfield”

Most Anticipated Comedies:

“Beetlejuice 2”

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire”

“Bad Boys 4”

“Mean Girls”

“Wicked Part 1”

Most Anticipated Superhero Movies:

“Deadpool 3”

“Venom 3”

“Joker: Folie à Deux”

“Transformers One”

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire”

Most Anticipated Horror/Suspense/Thrillers:

“Beetlejuice 2”

“Alien: Romulus”

“Nosferatu”

“Twisters”

“The Watchers”

Most Anticipated Theatrical Genres: