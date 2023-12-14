‘Deadpool 3’ Voted Most Anticipated Film of 2024

Lady Gaga (“Joker: Folie À Deux”) and Jenna Ortega (“Beetlejuice 2”) were also spotlighted in the Fandango survey of 8,000 ticket-buyers

"Deadpool 3" (Disney/Marvel Studios)
“Deadpool 3” was voted as the most anticipated film in 2024, per an annual survey of 8,000 ticket-buyers conducted by Fandango.

The superhero sequel stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and will bring both “X-Men” characters firmly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it hits theaters in July. The other most anticipated movies of 2024 per Fandango users are “Beetlejuice 2,” “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” “Dune: Part Two” and “Venom 3.”

Fandango 2024 Most-Anticipated Movies Top10 (Fandango)
The survey consisted of responses from 8,000 ticket buyers, who also voted Lady Gaga (“Joker: Folie À Deux”), Jenna Ortega (“Beetlejuice 2”) and Ariana Grande (“Wicked: Part One”) as their picks for the Most Anticipated Big-Screen Performers in the new year.

The survey also revealed key findings about ticket buyers: 88% of ticket-buyers plan to see several movies in theaters in 2024, 81% of ticket-buyers are more excited to go to the movies in 2024 than 2023, 80% of them feel the experience of going to the movies can’t be recreated at home and 71% of ticket-buyers are planning to see films in premium formats, like IMAX and Dolby.

Here’s the full list below:

2024’s Most Anticipated Wide-Release Films:

  • “Deadpool 3”
  • “Beetlejuice 2”
  • “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire”
  • “Dune: Part Two”
  • “Venom 3”
  • “Despicable Me 4”
  • “Inside Out 2”
  • “Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim”
  • “Gladiator 2”
  • “A Quiet Place: Day One”

Most Anticipated New Performances on the Big Screen:

  • Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in “Joker: Folie à Deux”
  • Jenna Ortega in “Beetlejuice 2”
  • Ariana Grande as Glinda in “Wicked Part 1”
  • Chris Pratt as Garfield’ in “Garfield”
  • Pedro Pascal in “Gladiator 2”

Most Anticipated Heroes:

  • Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3”
  • Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson in “Deadpool 3”
  • Steve Carell as Gru in “Despicable Me 4”
  • Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in “Venom 3”
  • Jack Black as Po in “Kung Fu Panda 4”

Most Anticipated Villains:

  • Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in “Beetlejuice 2”
  • Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in “Joker: Folie à Deux”
  • Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in “Joker: Folie à Deux”
  • The Aliens from “A Quiet Place: Day One”
  • Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha in “Dune: Part Two”

Most Anticipated Action/Adventure (Non-Superhero) Movies:

  • “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire”
  • “Dune: Part Two”
  • “Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim”
  • “Gladiator 2”
  • “A Quiet Place: Day One”

Most Anticipated Family Movies:

  • “Despicable Me 4”
  • “Inside Out 2”
  • “Kung Fu Panda 4”
  • “Mufasa: The Lion King”
  • “Garfield”

Most Anticipated Comedies:

  • “Beetlejuice 2”
  • “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire”
  • “Bad Boys 4”
  • “Mean Girls”
  • “Wicked Part 1”

Most Anticipated Superhero Movies:

  • “Deadpool 3”
  • “Venom 3”
  • “Joker: Folie à Deux”
  • “Transformers One”
  • “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire”

Most Anticipated Horror/Suspense/Thrillers:

  • “Beetlejuice 2”
  • “Alien: Romulus”
  • “Nosferatu”
  • “Twisters”
  • “The Watchers”

Most Anticipated Theatrical Genres:

  • Action/Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Superhero/Comic Book
  • Drama
  • Animated/Family
