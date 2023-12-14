“Deadpool 3” was voted as the most anticipated film in 2024, per an annual survey of 8,000 ticket-buyers conducted by Fandango.
The superhero sequel stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and will bring both “X-Men” characters firmly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it hits theaters in July. The other most anticipated movies of 2024 per Fandango users are “Beetlejuice 2,” “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” “Dune: Part Two” and “Venom 3.”
The survey consisted of responses from 8,000 ticket buyers, who also voted Lady Gaga (“Joker: Folie À Deux”), Jenna Ortega (“Beetlejuice 2”) and Ariana Grande (“Wicked: Part One”) as their picks for the Most Anticipated Big-Screen Performers in the new year.
The survey also revealed key findings about ticket buyers: 88% of ticket-buyers plan to see several movies in theaters in 2024, 81% of ticket-buyers are more excited to go to the movies in 2024 than 2023, 80% of them feel the experience of going to the movies can’t be recreated at home and 71% of ticket-buyers are planning to see films in premium formats, like IMAX and Dolby.
Here’s the full list below:
2024’s Most Anticipated Wide-Release Films:
- “Deadpool 3”
- “Beetlejuice 2”
- “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire”
- “Dune: Part Two”
- “Venom 3”
- “Despicable Me 4”
- “Inside Out 2”
- “Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim”
- “Gladiator 2”
- “A Quiet Place: Day One”
Most Anticipated New Performances on the Big Screen:
- Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in “Joker: Folie à Deux”
- Jenna Ortega in “Beetlejuice 2”
- Ariana Grande as Glinda in “Wicked Part 1”
- Chris Pratt as Garfield’ in “Garfield”
- Pedro Pascal in “Gladiator 2”
Most Anticipated Heroes:
- Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3”
- Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson in “Deadpool 3”
- Steve Carell as Gru in “Despicable Me 4”
- Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in “Venom 3”
- Jack Black as Po in “Kung Fu Panda 4”
Most Anticipated Villains:
- Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in “Beetlejuice 2”
- Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in “Joker: Folie à Deux”
- Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in “Joker: Folie à Deux”
- The Aliens from “A Quiet Place: Day One”
- Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha in “Dune: Part Two”
Most Anticipated Action/Adventure (Non-Superhero) Movies:
- “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire”
- “Dune: Part Two”
- “Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim”
- “Gladiator 2”
- “A Quiet Place: Day One”
Most Anticipated Family Movies:
- “Despicable Me 4”
- “Inside Out 2”
- “Kung Fu Panda 4”
- “Mufasa: The Lion King”
- “Garfield”
Most Anticipated Comedies:
- “Beetlejuice 2”
- “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire”
- “Bad Boys 4”
- “Mean Girls”
- “Wicked Part 1”
Most Anticipated Superhero Movies:
- “Deadpool 3”
- “Venom 3”
- “Joker: Folie à Deux”
- “Transformers One”
- “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire”
Most Anticipated Horror/Suspense/Thrillers:
- “Beetlejuice 2”
- “Alien: Romulus”
- “Nosferatu”
- “Twisters”
- “The Watchers”
Most Anticipated Theatrical Genres:
- Action/Adventure
- Comedy
- Superhero/Comic Book
- Drama
- Animated/Family
Leave a Reply