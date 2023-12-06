Ryan Reynolds Asks Sites Not to Run Spoilery ‘Deadpool 3’ Set Photos: ‘Surprises Are Part of the Magic’

“Deadpool 3” star Ryan Reynolds has asked fans to stop posting spoilers of the upcoming Marvel film online in the wake of recent leaks from the set.

“Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies,” the actor wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram story. “It’s important for us to shoot the new Deadpool film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making movies indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone.”

The message follows a photo that appeared to reveal the X-men villain Sabertooth, who was seen fighting Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

“Here’s hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they’re ready,” Reynolds’ statement continued. “The film is built for audience joy — and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited. I realize these aren’t real world issues and it’s firmly in the “good problems” bucket. I love making this movie.”

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

The statement was shared by Reynold’s co-star Hugh Jackman, with the word Deadpool crossed out.

“What he said – but its a new Wolverine movie,” Jackman wrote. (He last played the character in 2017’s Oscar-nominated “Logan,” meant to be the farewell to the clawed superhero.)

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

After being shut down during the SAG-AFTRA strike, “Deadpool 3” has resumed filming, Disney co-chairman Alan Bergman revealed during a company-wide town hall on Nov. 28.

Not much is known about the plot but we do know that Monica Baccarin, Rob Delaney and Brianna Hildebrand are returning to the series and Jennifer Garner is back as Elektra, a character she played in two movies in the early 2000’s. Emma Corrin is rumored to be playing the villain and Matthew Macfadyen is also on board in an undisclosed role.

Shawn Levy takes over directorial duties for the latest installment, working from a script he co-wrote with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells. Reynolds and Levy are also producing alongside Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. This will be the first R-rated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The third “Deadpool” is currently scheduled to open on July 26, 2024, bumped from its original May release date. It will be the only Marvel Studios movie opening in 2024.