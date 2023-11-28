The third “Deadpool” movie has resumed filming, according to Disney co-chairman Alan Bergman. Bergman made the announcement during the Disney town hall earlier today, TheWrap can confirm. “Deadpool 3” had been shooting earlier this year but was shut down during the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“Deadpool 3” once again stars Ryan Reynolds as the title character, an assassin who can regenerate tissue, with Hugh Jackman returning to play Wolverine in the film. Jackman last played the character in 2017’s Oscar-nominated “Logan,” meant to be the farewell to the clawed superhero. Not much is known about the plot but we do know that Monica Baccarin, Rob Delaney and Brianna Hildebrand are returning to the series and Jennifer Garner is back as Elektra, a character she played in two movies in the early 2000’s. Emma Corrin is rumored to be playing the villain and Matthew Macfadyen is also on board in an undisclosed role.

Shawn Levy takes over directorial duties for the latest installment, working from a script he co-wrote with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells. Reynolds and Levy are also producing alongside Marvel Studios mastermind Kevin Feige. This will be the first R-rated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The third “Deadpool” is currently scheduled to open on July 26, 2024, bumped from its original May release date. It will be the only Marvel Studios movie opening in 2024.