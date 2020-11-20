‘Deadpool 3': The Molyneux Sisters to Write Script for Marvel Studios

Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin have been tapped to write the third installment of the “Deadpool” franchise for Marvel Studios and Ryan Reynolds, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Sequel marks the first movie where Marvel Studios will develop the project with Ryan Reynolds and his team Deadpool. The film is also expect to be R-Rated like the previous two “Deadpool” installments which would be a first for Marvel Studios.

“Deadpool” is the most successful amongst the Fox IP that Marvel Studios inherited along with “The Fantastic Four” and “X-Men” franchises post-merger. 2018’s “Deadpool 2” earned $785 in worldwide box office and was the highest grossing R-Rated film until 2019’s “Joker” topped it at $1.074 billion.

Marvel had no comment.

Deadline first reported the news.

