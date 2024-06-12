What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

With more than a month left before the film arrives in theaters, “Deadpool & Wolverine” remains No. 1 for the third week in a row. At No. 2, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have once again proven to be a dynamic duo after a successful opening weekend that has officially jump-started the Summer blockbuster season.