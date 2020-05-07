Apple TV+ has released a sneak peek of Friday’s upcoming episode of “Defending Jacob,” and it involves a tense run-in with Andy Barber’s estranged father, who is in prison for murder.

J.K. Simmons (“Whiplash,” “Juno”) plays Billy Barber opposite Chris Evans, who stars in the series as Assistant District Attorney Andy Barber. Andy’s career is derailed after his son, Jacob, is accused of murdering a classmate. Things become more complicated once it is revealed that the family already has another member in prison for murder and sexual assault.

In the upcoming fifth episode, “Visitors,” out May 8th on Apple TV+, Andy (Evans) visits his father Billy (Simmons) in prison for the first time since he was a kid — and later learns some troubling information from Jacob’s friends Derek and Sarah.

The series is based on the 2012 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by William Landay. Other cast includes Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Betty Gabriel, Pablo Schreiber and Sakina Jaffrey.

“Defending Jacob” is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content, and written and executive produced by Mark Bomback, who also serves as showrunner. Morten Tyldum directs all eight episodes and serves as executive producer. Evans also executive producers alongside Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman who executive produce for Anonymous Content.

Watch the clip above.