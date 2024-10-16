Are Demi Moore and Michelle Yeoh’s Bold Choices Changing the Rules for Actresses of a Certain Age?

At 61, Demi Moore is having a major career comeback with “The Substance,” Coralie Fargeat’s critically-acclaimed horror film that examines society’s obsession with beauty and youth. It takes the actress into vulnerable terrain where she is stark naked and then morphs into a grotesque troll.

It’s not the only daring performance by a woman over 60 of late. Sixty-two-year-old Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar-winning role in the multiverse-jumping action-drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” let her play a pantheon of wildly different women, including a martial arts expert and a glamorous movie star. Jamie Lee Curtis, 65, defied convention as a drab IRS auditor in the same film, and did it again in a tour de force guest turn as the unhinged mother in “The Bear.”