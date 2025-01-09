‘Den of Thieves 2’ Kicks Off Lionsgate’s Campaign for a Box Office Turnaround

With the holidays over, the box office is expected to see a significant slowdown until the release of “Captain America: Brave New World” in February. But there is some intrigue this weekend with the release of “Den of Thieves: Pantera,” which is the start of Lionsgate’s campaign to turn around their woeful box office fortunes.

From 15 films released last year, Lionsgate grossed a mere $244.7 million at the North American box office, according to data from The Numbers. To put that into perspective, 2024’s highest grossing film, Disney/Pixar’s “Inside Out 2,” made more in its first week in U.S./Canada theaters than the theatrical runs of all of Lionsgate’s 2024 films combined.