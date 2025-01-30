‘Den of Thieves 3’ in Active Development at Lionsgate

Following the box office success of “Den of Thieves: Pantera,” Lionsgate is moving a third film in the action series starring Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson, Jr. into active development.

Butler and Jackson are expected to return for the threequel, and Lionsgate is in talks with franchise writer-director Christian Gudegast to return to write and direct.

Butler would produce through his G-BASE banner alongside partner Alan Siegel, and series producer Tucker Tooley, who brought “Den of Thieves” to Lionsgate from STX, is also set to produce through Tucker Tooley Entertainment, which will also jointly finance the film.

Through three weeks in theaters, “Den of Thieves: Pantera” has grossed $32 million at the domestic box office, standing as Lionsgate’s highest-grossing film in theaters since the start of 2024. The film was released on premium on-demand this past Tuesday.

“Den of Thieves” has joined a collection of franchises at Lionsgate that includes the “John Wick” series, “Now You See Me” and “Saw.” Upcoming installments of all those franchises are on the studio’s 2025 slate, with “From the World of John Wick: Ballerina” set for release in the summer and “Saw XI” and “Now You See Me 3” coming in the fall.

“Den of Thieves: Pantera” is still playing in select theaters and is also available through premium on-demand.