Denis Leary Joins ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

Denis Leary is joining the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” family in a recurring role, TheWrap has confirmed.

The actor is set to play Frank Donnelly, of the NYPD. His character will interact with Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), with Leary’s debut episode airing March 3.

The Leary casting comes a little over a week after the news that Dylan McDermott is leaving “Organized Crime,” (he’s played baddie/mob boss Richard Wheatley) and heading to another Dick Wolf series — “FBI: Most Wanted” on CBS — as Julian McMahon exits that program March 17.

Leary played Tommy Gavin, a New York City firefighter, across seven seasons of the FX series “Rescue Me,” which he created alongside executive producer Peter Tolan. He was nominated twice for lead actor at the Emmys for his role, and once for writing.

Most recently, he starred in “The Moodys” on Fox.