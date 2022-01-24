Dylan McDermott to Take Over Lead in Dick Wolf’s ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ on CBS

Dylan McDermott has joined CBS’ “FBI: Most Wanted,” where he’ll play the show’s new lead character after star Julian McMahon exits in March, TheWrap has confirmed.

This means, however, that he’ll be wrapping up his recurring role on another Dick Wolf-produced show, “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Details about McDermott’s “FBI: Most Wanted” role are not public at the moment, but he will be playing a completely new character and will debut in episode 17 of the show’s current third season.

Deadline first reported the news.

