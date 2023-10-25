Dennis Quaid Joins Fox Nation to Host ‘Top Combat Pilot’

The series will follow combat pilots from the country’s most elite aviation program 

Dennis-Quaid
Dennis Quaid hosts new Fox Nation show "Top Combat Pilot" (Fox Nation)

Actor Dennis Quaid will join Fox Nation, Fox News Media’s streaming platform, as the host of a new series titled “Top Combat Pilot.”

Quaid, who has distinguished himself as a licensed pilot, will host the upcoming four-part show that centers on the U.S. Marines’ Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) based in Yuma, Ariz., considered to be the Marine’s version of the Navy’s “Top Gun school.” The military-focused show will premiere Monday, Nov. 6, on the streamer.

The official logline for the series reads: “Following 25 of the best combat pilots from every squadron in the country, viewers will watch as they train in an unrivaled air fleet, including F-18 Hornets and Huey and Cobra combat helicopters. The top performers will seek to distinguish themselves as the best of the best and be invited back as a WTI instructor.”

“Dennis Quaid not only played a pilot in the iconic movie ‘The Right Stuff,’ but he is also a licensed pilot — we couldn’t think of a better person to host this series,” Fox Nation president Jason Klarman said in a statement. 

The first episode, titled “The Elite of the Elite,” will plunge viewers into WTI’s intense 7-week training program, as the combat pilots fight to prove they are at the top of their game. The second installment, titled “Stick the Landing,” continues WTI training as Cobra combat pilots “battle a Russian combat helicopter straight out of Hollywood,” while the Huey students are put to the test as they attempt to “insert Navy Seals at an embassy while contending with an angry mob.”

By the third episode, the students are in their final weeks of training before the fourth and final episode documents the last operation, known as FINEX, that challenges the pilots before WTI graduation.

Hailing from Whiz Bang LLC for FOX Nation, executive producers for the series include Roberto Cardenas, Brian Skope and Chris Rowe.

