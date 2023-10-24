Jesse Watters Cheers On Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Berating Staff: ‘That’s the Kind of Leadership I Want in Congress!’ (Video)

“If I were a Houston resident, I’d put a Sheila Jackson Lee sign in my yard,” the Fox News host says

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s expletive-riddled tirade at a staffer for fumbling a calendar reminder has made at least one new fan of the Democratic congresswoman from Texas – Fox News “Primetime” host Jesse Watters.

Lee’s voice can be heard berating an employee in an audio recording that was leaked this week — just as the Democratic House rep’s candidacy for mayor of Houston comes to a head. While everyone from conservative X commentators to the hosts of “The View” dragged the congresswoman’s tyrannical takedown of an underling, Watters is fully onboard.

“If I was a Houston resident, I would put a Sheila Jackson Lee sign in my yard and a bumper sticker on my truck,” Watters said Monday night. “It’s not like the Republicans are going to win in Houston anyway.”

Watters suggested that Lee’s lashing lecture represents a bygone type of bare-knuckles bossing he’d like to see become normal again.

“That’s the kind of leadership I want in a politician!” he said of the brutal berating. “That kind of leadership is dead today. Everyone is too afraid of HR! Too afraid of feelings.”

Watters said “Primetime” reached out to Lee’s staff for comment, was told they would get back to them with a statement — then never did, only further justifying her rip-roaring reprimand.

“And if you need more evidence that I’m on the right side of the issue, ‘The View’ disagrees,” Watters said, cutting to a clip in which the ABC hosts call Lee’s tempestuous tantrum “verbal abuse” and “toxic.”

“‘The View’ is a toxic work environment!” Watters yukked. “Ask any of the last seven ‘View’ hosts who cried themselves to sleep until they got fired.”

Watters also suggested that the leak came from inside the office of the notoriously noxious boss, not her “political rival” as she suggested: “Congresswoman, I hate to break it to you, but the fox is in the henhouse. Your staff leaked it. It’s imperative you clean house.”

Watch the entire exchange in the video above.

