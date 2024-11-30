7 Dazzling Denzel Washington Performances to Watch After ‘Gladiator II’

Denzel Washington absolutely runs off with “Gladiator II” as scheming Roman power broker Macrinus, a former slave whose end game is to become the new emperor.

It’s one of the two-time Oscar winner’s best performances in his nearly 40-year career and one where he gets a chance to go as big as he did in “Training Day.” The way he puts a spin on the words “politicssss” and “too much!” is the actor having possibly the best time of his life with a role.

As “Gladiator II” producer Douglas Wick told TheWrap at the film’s Los Angeles premiere, the actor’s riffs and unexpected line deliveries are like jazz. “I think of him as a jazz musician the melody is psychological truth. It’s an amazing thing to watch. He’ll keep the psychological truth, but he’ll play with it this way and he’ll play with it that way, but never lose the melody. It’s like watching a great artist,” said Wick.

Here are some of the other brilliant Washington roles you absolutely must watch after soaking in the glory (ahem) of his “Gladiator II” villain.