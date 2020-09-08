Derek Hough Returns to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as a Judge
Six-time Mirrorball champion dancer will take Len Goodman’s seat beside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli
Tony Maglio | September 8, 2020 @ 5:30 AM
Last Updated: September 8, 2020 @ 6:24 AM
Derek Hough is returning to “Dancing With the Stars” — this time, however, he’ll be a judge.
The six-time Mirrorball champion dancer will take Len Goodman’s seat beside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli for the ABC dancing competition’s upcoming 29th season.
“In light of current circumstances, Len Goodman will be unable to judge this season live in the ballroom, though he will still be a part of the show in a different capacity sharing his ballroom expertise from the UK,” “Dancing With the Stars” said in a statement on Tuesday.
“This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me,” Hough said. “Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the ballroom.”
Hough last danced on the show in Season 23, when his celebrity partner was Marilu Henner. That was back in 2016, and the duo’s sixth-place finished matched Hough’s lowest ever. Derek Hough and Shannon Elizabeth also finished in sixth place way back on Season 6, which was just his second season as a “Dancing With the Stars” pro.
He last won in Season 21, when Hough was paired with Bindi Irwin. Hough’s earlier wins include partnerships with Brooke Burke (Season 7), Nicole Scherzinger (Season 10), Jennifer Grey (Season 11), Kellie Pickler (Season 16) and Amber Riley (Season 17).
Hough had two runner-up runs, first with Shawn Johnson (Season 15) and second with Amy Purdy (Season 18).
Tyra Banks has replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as host of the series. She’ll also executive produce. This season, the “Stars” are Carole Baskin, Nelly, AJ McLean, Monica Aldama, Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, Johnny Weir, Vernon Davis, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Justina Machado, Charles Oakley, Jeannie Mai, Skai Jackson, Chrishell Stause and Nev Schulman.
ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm.
“Dancing With the Stars” Season 29 debuts Monday, Sept 14 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on ABC.
'Dancing With the Stars' Career Bump: 12 Contestants Who Got Biggest Boost (Photos)
When Kim Kardashian was on Season 7 of "Dancing With the Stars," "Keeping up With the Kardashians" was just a year old, but it went on to become one of the most successful franchises in reality TV history.
ABC
Mark Cuban
After his stint on Season 5 of "Dancing With the Stars," Cuban went from regular billionaire to famous billionaire when he became one of the investors on ABC's hit "Shark Tank."
"Dancing With the Stars'" most successful alums weren't even stars before they were on the show. Brother-sister duo Derek and Julianne Hough entered the show as professional dancers, but have since branched out into their own acting careers. Julianne also took on the role of judge on the show beginning with Season 19.
ABC
Brooke Burke-Charvet
Brooke Burke-Charvet won the seventh season of ABC's reality competition series in 2008 then parlayed that success into a nine-season run as co-host of the show.
ABC
Erin Andrews
Like Burke-Chavert before her, Andrews went from "DWTS" alum to co-host when she assumed the role for Season 18. Andrews also assumed several new roles as a sportscaster for Fox Sports.
ABC
Lisa Rinna
Daytime soap vet Lisa Rinna competed in the second season of "DWTS," finishing in fourth place. Since then, she's gone on to a fruitful reality TV career, including her role as one of the regulars on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
ABC
Jennie Garth
"Beverly Hills, 90210" star Jennie Garth finished in fourth place on Season 5 of "DWTS," then went on to star in the CW's "90210" revival the following year.
ABC
Candace Cameron Bure
"Full House" star took home the bronze in Season 18, then wrote a book about the experience, called "Dancing Through Life." She also serves as a host on the ABC daytime talk show "The View" and will star in the Netflix sequel series "Fuller House."
In 2009, Melissa Joan Hart competed on Season 9 of "Dancing With the Stars," and in 2010 she made her return to TV in ABC Family's "Melissa and Joey" alongside Joey Lawrence (who also competed in Season 3).
ABC
Kellie Pickler
"American Idol" vet Kellie Pickler put her reality TV experience to use on Season 16, this time walking away a winner. In 2015, Pickler and her husband Kyle Jacobs scored a CMT reality series called "I Love Kellie Pickler."
ABC
Alfonso Ribeiro
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum Alfonso Ribeiro won Season 19 of "Dancing With the Stars," then went on to take over for Tom Bergeron as host of "America's Funniest Home Videos" in 2015.
ABC
Bobby Bones
The country-music radio host won Season 27 in fall 2018 despite landing the second lowest scores in the final 4 with partner Sharna Burgess -- and then parlayed that appearance into a full-time mentor role on ABC's "American Idol" reboot. He even subbed in as host in April 2019 when Ryan Seacrest was too sick to tape the live show.
1 of 13
From Kim Kardashian to Alfonso Ribeiro, TheWrap takes a look at the celebrities who have gone on to bigger and better things