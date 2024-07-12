‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” may not feature all the original villain kids fans know and love, but you’ll definitely see some familiar faces. You’ll also meet a whole bunch of new ones!
The fourth film in the franchise centers on Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, who gets invited to Auradon Prep by decree of Principal Uma (China Anne McClain — see? We told you you’d recognize some people). Unfortunately, her mom uses it to incite a coup, so Red goes back in time with Chloe Charming — daughter of Cinderella and Prince (now King) Charming — to try and stop her mother from ever becoming the ruthless woman she is.
Here are all the major players in “Descendants: The Rise of Red.”
Uma (China Anne McClain) — Uma is the only returning VK in “Descendants: The Rise of Red,” once again playing Uma, the daughter of Ursula. You might recognize her from starring in “Black Lightning” on The CW.
Princess Red (Kylie Cantrall) — Kylie Cantrall plays Red, daughter of the Queen of Hearts. You’ll know her as Dani from “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” or the lead of “Gabby Duran & The Unsittables.” You might also recognize her voice from “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” where she played Savannah.
Chloe Charming (Malia Baker) — Chloe Charming is the daughter of Cinderella and King Charming, and sister to Chad, who fans met in the first “Descendants” movies. She’s played by “The Baby-Sitters Club” and “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” star Malia Baker.
Cinderella (Brandy) — Yes, Brandy is returning to the role of Cinderella in this, after first playing her alongside Whitney Houston in “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” in 1997. Most recently, she starred in the “Queens” TV series and in “Best. Christmas. Ever!”
King Charming (Paolo Montalban) — Obviously, you can’t have Brandy back as Cinderella and not have Paolo Montalban also return as her Prince Charming. Montalban most recently starred in a film called “Asian Persuasion.”
Queen of Hearts/Bridget (Rita Ora) — Pop star and “Masked Singer” judge Rita Ora steps in to serve as the Queen of Hearts in “Rise of Red,” and she does it with relish.
Teenage Bridget (Ruby Rose Turner) — Of course, before she’s the murderous Queen of Hearts, she’s just Bridget. Ruby Rose Turner plays the happy-go-lucky teenage version of the character, after previously starring in “Coop and Cami Ask the World” on Disney Channel.
Ella (Morgan Dudley) — In high school, Bridget was actually besties with Ella, before she became queen. Morgan Dudley plays the younger version of Brandy’s character, after most recently appearing in an episode of “Monarch: Legacy of Monster” and “A Tourist’s Guide to Love.”
Ulyana (Dara Reneé) — Ulyana is Ursula’s younger sister, who’s determined to prove she’s more villainous. She’s played by “High Musical: The Musical: The Series” and “Freaky Friday” star Dara Reneé.
Hook (Joshua Colley) — Joshua Colley plays a young Captain Hook, presumably pre-meeting Peter Pan. You’ll have seen him most recently in “Dead Boy Detectives” on Netflix, and in the movie “Senior Year.”
Morgie (Peder Lindell) — Morgie is the son of Morgana, and he’s played by Peder Lindell. The actor most recently starred in a short “Scraps,” but this is his first major film.
Hades (Anthony Pyatt) — Anthony Pyatt plays a young Hades in “Descendants: The Rise of Red,” still happily dating Maleficent. He’s previously appeared in episodes of “The Right Stuff” and “Will Trent.”
Maleficent (Mars) — A young Maleficent is played by Mars, who has previously only starred in shorts.
Fairy Godmother (Melanie Paxson) — Melanie Paxson is another “Descendants” alum who returned for the film, once again playing Fairy Godmother. Outside of Disney though, you might recognize her from “Dealbreakers.”
Maddox Hatter (Leonardo Nam) — Maddox Hatter is responsible for creating the pocket watch that sends Red back in time — can you guess who he’s related to? He’s played by Leonardo Nam, who fans may know from the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” movies or “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.”
Jeremy Swift (Merlin) — Long before Uma became principal of Auradon Prep, it was run by Merlin the Wizard. He’s played here by “Ted Lasso” star Jeremy Swift.
