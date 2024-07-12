‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” may not feature all the original villain kids fans know and love, but you’ll definitely see some familiar faces. You’ll also meet a whole bunch of new ones!

The fourth film in the franchise centers on Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, who gets invited to Auradon Prep by decree of Principal Uma (China Anne McClain — see? We told you you’d recognize some people). Unfortunately, her mom uses it to incite a coup, so Red goes back in time with Chloe Charming — daughter of Cinderella and Prince (now King) Charming — to try and stop her mother from ever becoming the ruthless woman she is.

Here are all the major players in “Descendants: The Rise of Red.”