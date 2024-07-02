How to Watch ‘Despicable Me 4’: Is It Streaming or in Theaters?

Minion fever is likely to strike again with the latest installment in the “Despicable Me” franchise.

“Despicable Me 4” returns Steve Carell to the series and finds Gru and Lucy’s family growing once again and their family forced to go on the run by a new nemesis Maxime Le Mal – voiced by Will Ferrell.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Despicable Me 4” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Despicable Me 4” come out?

“Despicable Me 4” hits theaters everywhere on Wednesday, July 3.

“Despicable Me 4” showtimes and tickets

Look for “Despicable Me 4” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Is “Despicable Me 4” streaming?

Right now, no. “Despicable Me 4” is playing exclusively in theaters when it first opens. When the film does hit streaming, it will be on Peacock first because it’s a Universal Pictures film.

So when will “Despicable Me 4” be streaming? Universal movies can hit Peacock as early as 45 days after they first open in theaters, so it’s possible the film will be streaming there sometime in August, but it also could be later. We’ll update this post once a streaming release date is announced.

Who is in the “Despicable Me 4” cast?

Steve Carell returns to voice Gru in “Despicable Me 4.” He’s joined by Kristen Wiig, Joey King, Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, and Stephen Colbert.

What is “Despicable Me 4” about?

“Despicable Me 4” picks up the misadventures of former villain Gru and his growing family. It’s the sixth film in the franchise following a pair of Minion-specific spinoffs. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run.”

Watch the trailer