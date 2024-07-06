‘Despicable Me 4’ Schemes Up a $120 Million Extended Box Office Opening

Universal/Illumination’s “Despicable Me 4” is doing its job at keeping the rejuvenated box office humming, earning a 5-day $112 million domestic opening. after making $23.5 million from 4,428 theaters on Friday.

Between the four films in the main series and the two “Minions” spinoffs, all six “Despicable Me” titles have opened to No. 1, passing “Shrek” for the most by a single animated franchise. Globally, the film is set to earn $225 million through Sunday.

Illumination has been consistently strong with family audiences, and “Despicable Me 4” is no different with an A on CinemaScore and a 90% Rotten Tomatoes audience score.