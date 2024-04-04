Dev Patel listed off the disasters that took place while he was filming and starring in his action drama “Monkey Man,” including breaking his hand and toes.

“Heart of Darkness, man. It’s crazy,” the actor said, describing a slew of mid-production “Monkey Man” catastrophes in a BBC Radio 1 interview Thursday. “Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong.”

Challenges began just two weeks out from filming “Monkey Man,” his feature film directorial debut, while in fight training when Patel’s toes were stomped on. Later during filming, he broke his hand.

“Broke some toes,” Patel said, explaining that the wounds were “very painful.” “Swollen foot syndrome, big foot. So they had to cut open my shoes so I could carry on going.”

Patel added that he “then broke the hand” in the first fight scene he shot. “I was so crushing this choreo, man,” he said.

The screw that was put in to mend his hand then couldn’t take more than two pounds of pressure for fear of it bending and not being able to come out.

“The doctor’s like, ‘It would be like pulling a bent nail out of wood.’ It would just ruin the bone,” Patel said. Nevertheless, Patel moved forward with performing aggressive stunts with the screw in his hand.

“The first I did when I flew back into set was I was like, ‘OK, you’ve got that scene, do you still want to run out that window and bounce off it?’ I’m like, ‘Let’s do it,’” Patel continued. “That was the first thing.”

In addition to the broken bones, Patel explained he had to move filming from India to Indonesia due to the COVID-19 pandemic; he lost his production designer and his “John Wick” stunt team; and his gaffer died of a heart attack in the middle of shooting.

“Monkey Man,” which was inspired by the legend of the Hindu god Hanuman, was produced by horror film visionary Jordan Peele.

Per the official website for the film, it follows “one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.”

Read the full synopsis below:

“Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.”

Watch Patel’s full BBC Radio 1 interview in the video above.