Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Pay Package Rises 30% to $41.1 Million in 2024

Disney CEO Bob Iger’s total compensation for the 2024 fiscal year climbed to $41.1 million, according to a proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday – a 30% increase compared to his $31.6 million package in fiscal 2023.

The 2024 pay package included a $1 million salary, $18.25 million in stock awards, $12 million in option awards, $7.22 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation, $495,142 reflecting a change in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings, and $2,145,767 in “other” compensation, including $523,685 in personal air travel and $1.44 million in security costs.

Iger, who returned to the role of Disney CEO in 2022 following the ouster of his successor-turned-predecessor Bob Chapek, is currently slated to serve in the role through the end of 2026.

Disney board chairman James Gorman has said a successor for Iger would be announced in early 2026. Internal candidates currently being considered for Iger’s replacement include Disney Entertainment co-chairs Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro and Disney Parks and Resorts chairman Josh D’Amaro.

“As Chair of the Succession Planning Committee, I am focused on managing our succession process, and we have continued to make strong progress over the last year,” Gorman wrote in Thursday’s filing. “The full Board is engaged in and committed to finding the right leader for the Company and we are planning for a smooth leadership transition that will enable Disney’s continued success.”

Disney shares have climbed 18.4% in the past year and 22% in the past six months.

In addition to Iger’s pay package, Disney revealed that chief financial officer Hugh Johnston received total compensation of $24.5 million for fiscal 2024.

The packaged included a salary of $1.65 million, a $3 million bonus, $10.5 million in stock awards, $3.5 million in option awards, $5.75 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $84,735 in “other” compensation, including $67,518 in relocation services.

Disney’s annual meeting is slated for March 20 at 10 a.m. PT.