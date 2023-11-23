Disney has reached a deal to license “Under the Banner of Heaven” and the first season of “Extraordinary” to British broadcaster ITV.

“Under the Banner of Heaven,” an FX production created by Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black which originally streamed on Hulu, will air on the streaming service ITVX.

The drama series, which stars Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones, is inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer. It follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a Salt Lake Valley, Utah suburb.

Meanwhile, “Extraordinary,” a Disney+ UK original production, will air on both ITVX and ITV2.

The comedy, which stars Máiréad Tyers, is set in a world where everyone develops a power on their 18th birthday — except for a 25-year-old named Jen. She navigates a big, confusing world armed with nothing but a bit of hope, a lot of desperation and her flatmates as she begins her journey to find her superpower.

Other cast members include Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna, Luke Rollason and Siobhán McSweeney. “Extraordinary” is written by series creator and co-executive producer Emma Moran and executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle (“Killing Eve,” “The Durrells”), Lee Morris and Charles Dawson.

ITVX, which launched in late 2022, offers access to free ad-supported content as well as an ad-free paid subscription programming all in one place. Paying subscribers can stream live events, from sports to “Love Island,” as they are broadcast on ITV’s channels. In addition, paid subscribers have access to the BritBox UK service.

The deal, which was was negotiated by ITV Head of Content Acquisitions Sasha Breslau, comes as Disney and other legacy media giants have started licensing content in an effort to generate additional revenue as they chase profitability in their streaming divisions.

During the entertainment giant’s fourth quarter earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger emphasized that the company would refrain from licensing content from its core brands to competitors, citing their “real, obviously competitive advantages” that stand as “differentiators.”

Both series will continue to be made available on Disney+ in the U.K. and Ireland with “Extraordinary” Season 2 coming to the platform in early 2024.