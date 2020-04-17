‘Dispatches From Elsewhere': Janice Calls Out Simone for Giving Up on Peter (Exclusive Video)

Jason Segel-created series airs its penultimate episode Monday

| April 17, 2020 @ 9:49 AM Last Updated: April 17, 2020 @ 9:53 AM

The mysteries continue on the penultimate episode of Jason Segel’s “Dispatches From Elsewhere,” as Janice and Simone discuss why Simone’s relationship with Peter didn’t work out and come to find Peter not being “ready” wasn’t their only obstacle.

In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from Monday’s episode, titled “The Creator,” Janice (Sally Field) and Simone (Eve Lindley) have a heart-to-heart chat about what could have been between Simone and Peter (Segel), who seemingly fell in love while playing the “game” they now know to be fake — or is it? — but couldn’t survive beyond one date in the real world.

“You two seemed so good together,” Janice says to Simone, as the two take a walk.

“Yeah, in the game we were great, but in real life we are not so good,” Simone responds. I don’t know, I think I was seeing him for what I thought he could be and not who he really was. I just, I don’t think he’s ready for, you know. I mean he’s been hiding for the world for so long he forgot what it’s like out here.”

That’s when Janice starts to call Simone out for putting all of this on Peter’s issues, and not taking a deeper look at herself and what her own recent decisions, like quitting her job and her master’s program, say about her.

“It’s hard not to notice that your only friend and closest confident seems to be a very short older woman who you met only a few weeks ago,” Janice says.

“Well maybe I just like change,” Simone replies.

While Janice concedes change can be good, she asks her friend: “Simone, honestly, is this about change, or is this about running?”

Watch the video above.

Here’s the official description for Monday’s episode, which airs at 10/9c on AMC: “Simone, Peter, and Janice explore new interests, while Fredwynn finds it hard to let go.”

Along with Segel, Field and Lindley, “Dispatches From Elsewhere” Richard E. Grant and André Benjamin.

The series was created by Segel who executive produces alongside showrunner Mark Friedman, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Jeff Freilich and Alethea Jones. ​​​​The show is an AMC Studios production.

“Dispatches From Elsewhere” airs Mondays at 10/9c on AMC.

