Dominic Sessa in Talks to Play Anthony Bourdain in Biopic ‘Tony’

The “Holdovers” breakout Dominic Sessa is in talks to play the late Anthony Bourdain in A24’s upcoming biopic, “Tony,” according to media reports.

Trevor White and Tim White (“King Richard,” “No One Will Save You”) will produce through their Star Thrower Entertainment banner, along with Matthew Miller and executive producer Emily Rose. Matt Johnson, director and cowriter of “BlackBerry,” will also produce and is in talks to direct from a script by Lou Howe and Todd Bartels.

Bourdain achieved global fame with his unflinching book “Kitchen Confidential,” which pulled back the curtain on the cutthroat world of culinary arts with acerbic wit. He then turned that fame into critical acclaim as a travel documentarian, first with the Travel Channel show “No Reservations” and then with his CNN series “Parts Unknown,” the latter of which won 12 Primetime Emmys.

Bourdain committed suicide in 2018. His life became the subject of a 2021 Morgan Neville documentary, “Roadrunner.”

Sessa made his breakout debut opposite Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph in Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers” last year, and is next set to appear in Lionsgate’s “Now You See Me 3” in 2025.

He is represented by CAA, Untitled and Steve Warren at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Johnson is represented by CAA and Chris Spicer at Akin Gump. Miller is represented by CAA and Chris Spicer at Akin Gump.

