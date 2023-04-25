After Don Lemon’s abrupt firing from “CNN This Morning” Monday, co-anchors Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow briefly responded Tuesday, echoing CEO Chris Licht in wishing him “the best.”

“As you may have heard yesterday, CNN parted ways with anchor Don Lemon. In a statement, CNN CEO Chris Licht thanks Don for his contributions over the past 17 years, writing in part, ‘Don will forever be a part of the CNN family. We wish him well. And we’ll be cheering him on in his future endeavors,'” Harlow said, catching the early morning audience up on the previous day’s announcement.

“Of course, Don was a big part of this show over the last six months,” Collins said. “He was one of the first anchors on CNN to have me on his show. That’s something I’ll obviously never forget. I agree with Chris. We wish him the best.”

“We certainly do,” Harlow continued. “Don was one of my first friends here at CNN. I’m so thankful to have worked alongside him and for his support for nearly 15 years here, and I wish him all good things ahead.”

Harlow then pivoted to what was meant to be the main takeaway from their top-of-the-hour statement: Lemon’s dismissal will not change their goal of reporting the news.

“Kaitlan and I are really proud of this show,” she said. “We are so proud of the dedicated team that works around the clock to bring you the news every morning, and our priority is you, the viewer. We’re grateful you welcome us into your home each morning.”

Watch the minute-long statement in the video below, as shared by Twitter account @TVNewsNow.

Watch: CNN’s @PoppyHarlowCNN and @kaitlancollins address news of Don Lemon's termination at the start of ‘CNN This Morning’: "We wish him the best." pic.twitter.com/SzQ8rmGdqE — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 25, 2023

Lemon was dismissed from his duties at CNN after Monday’s “CNN This Morning” broadcast. He tweeted the news prior to any official statement from Licht and his cable news network, heatedly writing, “I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”

The anchor concluded by saying “it is clear that there are some larger issues at play” and proceeded to thank his colleagues and the many teams he has worked with for an “incredible run.”

CNN released a statement of its own saying that Lemon’s interpretation of the matter was false, saying Licht and co. did reach out to the longtime anchor prior to the call with his agent.

“Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate,” the network said. “He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

The statement followed an internal memo from Licht, who pointed out that “CNN This Morning” has been on the air for nearly six months, and the network is “committed to its success.”

“CNN and Don have parted ways,” Licht wrote in the memo. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

Loree Seitz contributed to this story.